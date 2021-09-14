Shanmugam challenges PSP's Leong on foreign talent stance, says party is race-baiting

A lengthy to-and-fro then ensued between the minister and Mr Leong, with Speaker of the House Tan Chuan-Jin interjecting to ask the NCMP to clarify his views about the provisions.

Mr Leong later said he “(did) not have a legal opinion” on the provisions at that point. He also repeated that he was “focusing on the economic effect of those provisions” and that more data was needed as there were “some initial doubts whether the movement is easier than what the government has represented”.

Mr Shanmugam responded that Mr Leong did not seem to understand the legal provisions despite mentioning them in his motion.

“He has no understanding of the provisions of CECA, and I assume that he has the same concerns about the provisions in the US FTA, the China FTA and the Australian FTA. If so, I hope to see those FTAs being referenced in future, rather than CECA being singled out, if what he says is true.”

ON THE NEED FOR FOREIGN MANPOWER

Mr Shanmugam then turned to the need for foreign manpower, noting that Mr Leong had said in his speech that he agreed that some foreign PMETs is needed.

The minister went on to provide some figures, noting that there has been an increase of 110,000 Employment Pass and S Pass holders over the last decade while the number of local PMETs rose by 300,000 during the same period.

He also said PMET job vacancies numbered around 30,000 over the past five years and the population of permanent residents in Singapore had remained stable in the last five years at about 520,000.

“Mr Leong agrees that we need some foreign PMETs - today it’s 350,000. If that is too much, then can he tell us what is the right number?”

“The number of rebalancing … depends on the Government’s estimate of what is the number of Singaporeans that are being displaced, which is something that I will push during the debate,” Mr Leong replied, prompting Mr Shanmugam to say that the NCMP did not know what the number should be.

To that, Mr Leong said: “Of course, Government is always controlling the … data. I will have to refer to the Government to give me some data to come up with an accurate answer. I got some numbers in mind but I will prefer to wait for the data.”

Mr Shanmugam countered that it “therefore follows logically that Mr Leong is not able to assert here or anywhere else that we have too many foreign PMETs in Singapore”.

The opposition NCMP disagreed, citing feedback from “many” underemployed Singaporeans and rising numbers of gig workers and those who are self-employed. “So we got some rough numbers, but we want the Government to give us more accurate numbers,” he reiterated.

Mr Shanmugam then asked Mr Leong for an explanation as to why he thought so many PMET vacancies had gone unfilled for the last five years.

Mr Leong said he was not able to provide an answer based on “single data”. “But if all these vacancies and numbers are being presented in a proper time-series data set, then we will be able to analyse the numbers,” he added.

This prompted Mr Shanmugam to say that Mr Leong “doesn’t know the meaning of the motion that he has put up” as he had not given a credible explanation on why CECA was singled out, why he referred to the provisions under the trade pact and whether he thought there are too many foreign PMETs in Singapore.

The minister went on to say that there are Singaporeans who have lost their jobs or under-employed, and the point is “to find the right solutions” such as reskilling workers and allowing them to find jobs in new industries.

“What is not legitimate to try and create a racist, xenophobic, ‘them versus us’ fervour, put down a motion saying that the terms of CECA are wrong and then come to Parliament and say ‘I don't know anything about the terms of CECA’. That is doing serious disservice to Singaporeans,” said Mr Shanmugam.

Mr Leong countered that the minister was making “a lot of accusations” and reiterated that he had filed the motion to discuss “the economic effect of the provisions in the FTA”.

He also said that a lot of the data that he had asked for had not been provided and that the PSP disagreed with the Government that global forces were a key reason for job displacements in Singapore.

“The displacement in Singapore … is a key point that we are debating today. Governments say (it) is due to global forces. I say, or PSP say, a large part of it is not due to global forces. So that's what we are debating about so don't jump the gun (and) make the conclusion now.”