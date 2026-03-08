Man behind Quran-stepping video likely convicted for similar acts, may be mentally unwell: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: The man who uploaded the video of the Quran being stepped on is likely the same person who uploaded similar videos previously, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam on Sunday (Mar 8).

He was charged and convicted in July last year, and was then jailed and released in December, said Mr Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security.

“When he was convicted in July last year, there was some evidence that he was mentally unwell. He is now overseas, and police will interview him,” added Mr Shanmugam.

Mr Shanmugam was speaking to reporters ahead of a break fast event in Khatib, organised by Nee Soon GRC.

Calling the video “deeply offensive”, Mr Shanmugam said: “At any time it would have been offensive, let alone during Ramadan.”

He added that the police have taken action and Meta has complied with the directions and taken the video down.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it had ordered Meta to disable access to social media posts containing a video of a man stepping on the Quran.

The incident is believed to have taken place on a public bus in Singapore.

While the original video is no longer available, it was reposted and shared on other social media platforms, MHA said.

MHA said it takes a strong stance against threats to Singapore’s racial and religious harmony.

“We will not tolerate such behaviour, and offenders will be dealt with swiftly and firmly,” it added.

MHA and the Singapore Police Force assessed that the content of the video constitutes an offence of insulting the religion of another person in Singapore under Section 17F(4) of the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act 1990.

In view of the religiously offensive social media posts, the police issued Disabling Directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act 2023 (OCHA) to Meta to deal with the content.

Police investigations are ongoing.