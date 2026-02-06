Shanmugam launches new book, says it provides a data point and perspective for future historians
Titled Policy, Fairness, and Compassion, the book is a collection of his speeches and interviews throughout his political career.
SINGAPORE: Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam launched his new book on Friday (Feb 6), saying that it provides a data point and perspective for future historians.
Titled Policy, Fairness, and Compassion, the book is a collection of his speeches and interviews spanning over 30 years, encapsulating his views on different policy frameworks, issues and considerations on various government positions.
The book also brings together his views on key community and public policy issues.
Speaking at the launch event, Mr Shanmugam said he had been approached by SPH a few years ago to write a book, but he declined for two reasons.
"A good book requires a degree of thought and some time. Second, it should be a useful read, at least for some people," he said.
"In my case, on the first, I didn’t have time to write such a book. And second, there are things I can usefully say, which may or may not be of interest, but they cannot be said. Anyway, not now."
In the end, he said he agreed to their suggestion to publish a collection of his speeches, as he believed it would be useful for future historians and to raise money for charity.
"I have been in public life since 1988. The period 1990s to now, Singapore has seen tremendous change," he added.
"Socially, culturally, economically. And our legal frameworks too. I have been fortunate, together with many others, to have had a a ringside view to all of these changes."
During a discussion at the event, Mr Shanmugam, who is also home affairs minister, said that his perspectives on certain issues have changed with age and experience.
“When I came in as a young lawyer … I had concerns about detention without trial under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act, Internal Security Act, I said it nags our conscience,” he said.
“I'm on record on all of these things – Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, making various speeches which the opposition makes great play nowadays to quote me back, what I used to say when I was in my early 30s.
“Now I'm amending those and tightening them up even more because experience, I'm looking at it and saying it needs to have this framework.
“For example, Religious Harmony Act, after 30 years, I amended it, made it much tighter, increased the penalties,” he added.
When asked if the publication of his book was an “indication of something", Mr Shanmugam said: “I would say there are two different streams of life as a politician – when you come in, what you do, when you retire, has its own cadence, and I will retire in accordance with the way generations of ministers have retired.
"The publication of the book is neither an indication … nor the decider of a political career as such.”
During his speech, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who was the guest of honour for the event, highlighted Mr Shanmugam’s legal reforms, including legislation on online harms and national security.
He said Mr Shanmugam’s decision to enter politics was shaped by his personal experience with inequality and Singapore’s system that allowed him to do well.
"Shan understands inequality and the wealth gap in a personal way," said Mr Goh.
"He had straddled it and lived at both ends. He did not come from a well-off family. His parents had little social capital. Singapore’s system allowed him to do well, to succeed.
"He wanted less-privileged children to get the same opportunities as he did."
He said the home affairs minister, who has been in politics since 1988, sees public life as a worthwhile cause.
But he said it is increasingly harder to persuade good, capable people nearing or at the top of their careers to devote themselves to political service.
"It does not bode well for Singapore if the most capable among each generation of Singaporeans shy away from public service," he added.
"They are products of the Singapore system, but they may not feel the same obligation to give back to the country as the generations before them.
"They may attribute their successes to themselves and their families. They may assume that the Singapore ecosystem will continue to thrive, regardless of who run the country."
He said the public scrutiny has become more intense with social media, and also touched on ministerial salaries.
"Money is also a factor. Money must never be the incentive for joining politics. But the financial opportunity cost of being a minister is a factor that any rational individual would have to consider," said Mr Goh.
"The government must convince Singaporeans that their future hinges on the ability of our democratic system to produce the best team of men and women to govern. Pay must not be the factor that pulls them in, but neither must it be the factor that pushes them away," he added.
Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office Janadas Devan, who gave the introduction at the event, said Singapore’s economic success and social stability would not have been possible without an independent judiciary, clear laws and respect for international law.
"Mr Shanmugam is a much misunderstood man, and that is to put it mildly," he said.
"The left regards him as hardline – they would be surprised to learn in this book how often he came out, and continues to come out on the liberal side of controversies, sometimes inconveniencing his own party.
"He has an image as a fierce, no-nonsense politician with no tolerance for fools.
"Actually, on the ground, especially in his own area in Yishun, he's among the most popular of politicians, exceeded usually only by the prime ministers he has served."
The event was also attended by former senior ministers Teo Chee Hean and S Jayakumar, people from the private sector, as well as religious leaders.