No amount of laws or policing can prevent unrest without good governance: Shanmugam
Speaking in an interview with CNA, Senior Minister K Shanmugam said protests are not the only way to be heard and that many avenues are available.
SINGAPORE: Good governance is essential to preventing public unrest, as "no amount of laws, or police, or security forces" can keep people off the streets if governments fail to meet basic needs like housing, said Senior Minister K Shanmugam.
Amid ongoing protests across Europe and other parts of the world that have led to violent clashes, Mr Shanmugam spoke to CNA on Monday (Nov 16) about the factors driving such unrest and the lessons Singapore can draw from these developments, particularly the importance of good governance in maintaining social stability.
For Singaporeans as a whole, the lesson from these protests is also that good governance is essential," said the Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs.
Protests have gripped parts of Europe for nearly two months, beginning in France in September over education issues before escalating into demonstrations over rising living costs, wages, and public services. Elsewhere in Europe, particularly in Spain and Portugal, housing affordability has been a major driver of demonstrations.
Noting that the unrest was not confined to Europe, Mr Shanmugam pointed to places in Asia such as Hong Kong, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, where demonstrations have also been fuelled by economic and political grievances.
During the interview, Mr Shanmugam cited findings from an Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) survey that found that 81.1 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the level of public order in Singapore, adding that such support depended on the government being able to meet their needs and expectations.
“This is only possible if people feel that largely the government is delivering what they expect the government to deliver,” he said.
MHA’s 2026 public order perception survey also found that 75.5 per cent of respondents trusted the police to be fair in assessing applications for public demonstrations, while 59.7 per cent believed that all public demonstrations should require a police permit.
The survey polled about 2,000 respondents – comprising Singapore citizens and permanent residents – between May and August 2026. The sample was representative of Singapore's demographic proportions by age, sex, race and citizenship status.
In his interview, Mr Shanmugam said that demonstrations intended to be peaceful can grow and attract people seeking to provoke violence.
"In practice, they turn out to be quite violent, quite damaging of public property, quite damaging of private property, shopkeepers, shops looted," he said.
Mr Shanmugam said good governance was about meeting people’s basic needs and creating the right economic conditions to ensure social stability.
"Governments have to provide that framework for living. They've got to provide the housing, the healthcare, the education, jobs, and create the right economic conditions," said Mr Shanmugam.
"Otherwise, people are going to protest regardless of what laws you have."
In particular, he hailed Singapore’s public housing programme as a “signature success”, warning that without it, the country could face an “explosive” situation given the pressures on housing prices and rents in international cities with foreign investments coming in.
“If we didn’t have a public housing programme, our young people, our old people, most people will be renting, and the rentals would be quite unaffordable,” he said.
While Mr Shanmugam said not all cases of protests are justified, the inability of a government to provide for these needs, coupled with corruption or oppression, could lead to unrest.
"If the government is corrupt, and if the basic necessities for the people aren't there, and people are angry, then no amount of laws, police, or security forces can keep people off the streets."
THE “DYNAMICS” OF DEMONSTRATIONS
When people have reached that stage of anger and frustration, they do not care if they will be shot or arrested for protesting, said Mr Shanmugam.
“Everyone will say and profess these are going to be peaceful protests,” he said, adding that experience shows this is largely not the case.
“Inevitably, there will also be people who join those protests — agent provocateurs with a deliberate intention of creating trouble, fomenting, creating as much violence as possible, destroying property, damaging confidence,” said the senior minister.
By being a part of the larger protest group, these provocateurs leave police forces with an “invidious choice”.
"If they don't do anything, the protests will get more and more violent. If they did something, there will be newspapers screaming: police brutality, and inevitably innocent bystanders will get injured as well," he said.
"Happens everywhere in advanced countries and in developing countries. So why would you think that it could be different in Singapore or any other place?" he said.
Understanding such protest dynamics helps to shape public order policies, he said.
SINGAPORE’S APPROACH TO PROTESTS
To this end, Singapore takes a strict approach towards public demonstrations, said Mr Shanmugam, pointing out that the survey’s findings towards permit requirements show that a “substantial middle ground” of Singaporeans support the country’s approach.
He then raised the example of the Hong Kong protests in 2019.
It started off as a peaceful protest but later became marked by violence and looting, as well as causing inconvenience to road users and pedestrians.
“You have to ask, what is the benefit of the protest, and what are the downsides?” he asked. “The disamenities, I think many Singaporeans will agree, far outweigh the potential benefits.”
Singaporeans already have other avenues to express their views and push for policy changes, including approaching their Members of Parliament to raise issues in the House, or joining political parties.
"There are plenty of avenues in an open society like Singapore to express yourself and have the opportunity to change public opinion," said Mr Shanmugam.
At the Speakers’ Corner, Singaporeans can hold public demonstrations without a police permit for many issues, although those involving race and religion require a permit.
Gatherings and vigils are also restricted at protected places such as the Istana, Parliament House and the courts due to security concerns.
"Many of these people who you see are not charged for protesting, but for gathering in a protected place," said Mr Shanmugam.
He did not specifically refer to any individuals, though there have been recent cases of people charged after allegedly participating in or organising processions or public assemblies illegally.
Most recently, six people, including activist Kirsten Han and Phua Chu Kang actors Lim Kay Siu and Neo Swee Lin, were charged in September with taking part in public assemblies held in prohibited areas.
One of these public assemblies was held outside the State Courts in support of abolishing the death penalty.
Mr Shanmugam said Singapore's first generation of leaders saw firsthand how ethnic tensions can be quickly fomented, with people being "whipped up" on the basis of race and religion and fighting with each other.
While Singapore has become a more integrated society since the racial riots of the 1960s, he warned that racial and religious tensions could still resurface.
"We are a stronger society, but ethnicity, race, religion, those divides don't go away, as you can see from what's happening in the more advanced countries," he said.
Mr Shanmugam also warned that allowing unrestricted protests over overseas issues could deepen racial and religious divisions in Singapore, particularly if demonstrations became organised along communal lines.
He noted that allowing unrestricted protests organised along racial and religious lines would potentially deepen divisions between communities and disproportionately affect minority groups in Singapore.
He cited the Israel-Palestine conflict as an example, saying that allowing pro-Palestinian demonstrations would also mean allowing pro-Israel protests, potentially drawing different religious communities into opposing camps.
"Even though these are regional issues, it will be refracted into Singapore, and there is a distinct possibility that it is then reflected in the way people view each other across ethnic and religious lines," he said.
Protests can also fuel racial tensions between communities and undermine Singapore's social cohesion.
“All of Singapore will suffer because with those kinds of divisions, then the unity will be seriously fractured.”
Mr Shanmugam said this is already seen in larger countries fracturing along social and ethnic lines.
“Big divisions (are) caused by the kind of hate speech, incendiary speech, and protest. So we are just trying to avoid that," he said.
Ultimately, Mr Shanmugam said that good governance was key to maintaining social stability.
"For the government, it is to try and make sense of what is happening, be as sure-footed as possible, continue to give clear direction to Singaporeans, and be ahead of the curve and not get flat-footed with all these economic, geopolitical, international, and regional changes … keep law and order good, and give people hope."
"If you can't do that, and you are muddling your way around, then it's trouble."