SINGAPORE: Good governance is essential to preventing public unrest, as "no amount of laws, or police, or security forces" can keep people off the streets if governments fail to meet basic needs like housing, said Senior Minister K Shanmugam.

Amid ongoing protests across Europe and other parts of the world that have led to violent clashes, Mr Shanmugam spoke to CNA on Monday (Nov 16) about the factors driving such unrest and the lessons Singapore can draw from these developments, particularly the importance of good governance in maintaining social stability.

For Singaporeans as a whole, the lesson from these protests is also that good governance is essential," said the Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs.

Protests have gripped parts of Europe for nearly two months, beginning in France in September over education issues before escalating into demonstrations over rising living costs, wages, and public services. Elsewhere in Europe, particularly in Spain and Portugal, housing affordability has been a major driver of demonstrations.

Noting that the unrest was not confined to Europe, Mr Shanmugam pointed to places in Asia such as Hong Kong, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, where demonstrations have also been fuelled by economic and political grievances.

During the interview, Mr Shanmugam cited findings from an Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) survey that found that 81.1 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the level of public order in Singapore, adding that such support depended on the government being able to meet their needs and expectations.