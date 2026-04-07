Defamation trial by Shanmugam, Tan See Leng against Bloomberg begins in High Court

SINGAPORE: The defamation trial against Bloomberg and one of its reporters, brought by Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, opened in the High Court on Tuesday (Apr 7) morning.

After a brief opening by both sides, the defence counsel for Bloomberg and its reporter, Senior Counsel Sreenivasan Narayanan, launched into an intense cross-examination of Mr Shanmugam, who was the first to take the stand.

The questioning had Mr Shanmugam's lawyer, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, interjecting multiple times regarding the relevance of his questions, and the presiding judge had to step in several times to redirect proceedings.

At one point, Mr Shanmugam spoke at length about the difference between matters of public interest and matters that the public is interested in - stating that he did not think the sale of his property was a matter of public interest. However, he said it would be "newsworthy" in the sense that people would like to gossip about it.

The ministers had sued the United States-based news organisation and its reporter, Mr Low De Wei, over a December 2024 Bloomberg article on Good Class Bungalow (GCB) transactions.