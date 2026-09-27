Singapore's Shanti Pereira retains Asian Games 200m gold, makes history
Pereira is the first woman to win the event twice at the quadrennial event.
NAGOYA, Japan: Singapore’s Shanti Pereira successfully defended her 200m Asian Games crown on Sunday (Sep 27), becoming the first woman to win the event twice at the quadrennial event.
At the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, the Singaporean clocked 22.78s, matching her season's best.
She crossed the line ahead of China's Chen Yujie, who ran 22.93s. Harita Bhadra of India took bronze with a time of 23.20s.
Pereira, 30, was the top qualifier in the heats on Saturday. Her national record stands at 22.57s.
Her win at the Hangzhou Games in 2023 was Singapore’s first athletics gold since 1974, when Chee Swee Lee claimed the women’s 400m title.
Earlier in the week, Pereira retained her silver in the 100m. The athlete she beat in the 200m final, Chen, won gold in a Games record of 11.06s, while Pereira clocked a season’s best of 11.21s, just 0.01s off her national mark.
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