Singapore's Shanti Pereira retains Asian Games 200m gold, makes history

NAGOYA, Japan: Singapore’s Shanti Pereira successfully defended her 200m Asian Games crown on Sunday (Sep 27), becoming the first woman to win the event twice at the quadrennial event.

At the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, the Singaporean clocked 22.78s, matching her season's best.



She crossed the line ahead of China's Chen Yujie, who ran 22.93s. Harita Bhadra of India took bronze with a time of 23.20s.