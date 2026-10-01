'Filled with a lot of pride': Singapore's Shanti Pereira returns home after making history at Asian Games

SINGAPORE: Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira returned home triumphant on Thursday (Oct 1), fresh from winning two medals at the 2026 Asian Games.

A small group of supporters gathered at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 3 to welcome her and other athletes with loud cheers.

"I'm generally always happy to come home after the major Games. I'm filled with a lot of pride, a lot of honour from the results of the past week," she told reporters at the airport.

"I'm still soaking it in – maybe not all the way through – and I'm just celebrating all the success that happened last week."

Pereira successfully defended her Asian Games 200m title on Sep 27, becoming the first woman to win the event twice. The Singaporean clocked 22.78s, matching her season's best.

Just two days before, she took silver in the 100m with a season's best time of 11.21s, just 0.01s shy of her national record. She also won silver in the event at the previous edition of the Games.