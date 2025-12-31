Shariot pauses vehicle rental services, citing 'internal business restructuring and service review'

SINGAPORE: Car-sharing company Shariot has paused its rental services until further notice, citing "internal business restructuring and service review".

"This pause allows us to realign our operations and assess the next phase of our service direction," the company said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Dec 31).

It added that it would share updates "should there be any changes".

Customers were left surprised and confused by the sudden announcement. Posting comments under Shariot's Facebook post, some asked about refunds for bookings made, while others said their belongings were still in the vehicles they had booked.

Shariot is part of a group comprising multiple related automobile companies, which include Autobahn Rent A Car.