Sharp spike in Singapore's COVID-19 cases ‘worrying’, next 2 to 4 weeks will be crucial: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: While the rise in COVID-19 cases is expected as Singapore opens up, the sharp rate of increase is "worrying", said co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Gan Kim Yong on Friday (Sep 10).

The number of daily cases has doubled since last week, with 450 new infections reported on Thursday, he noted.

“While we expected an increase in the number of cases every day when we open up, the sharp rate of increase is worrying,” said Mr Gan at a press conference.

“Although our vaccination rate has now surpassed that of many countries and is one of the highest in the world, we want to be sure that the number of cases will not suddenly spike, which can lead to more serious cases, and which will, in turn, overwhelm our healthcare system.”

This is the first time Singapore is experiencing an “exponentially rising” wave of infection in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a media release.

"All countries that have opened up have had to deal with such waves. For us, it's happening faster than we had expected," said co-chair of the task force Lawrence Wong at the press conference.

“Very soon, we will reach 1,000 cases a day. And in a few weeks time, we will probably get to 2,000 new cases a day.

“And that’s why we have to take a more cautious approach in the current situation and make sure that we adjust quickly to this fluid and rapidly changing infection situation."

Countries like Israel and the United Kingdom have seen a sharp spike in cases after easing their COVID-19 measures, despite high vaccination coverage, Mr Gan noted.

“Therefore we want to be cautious and give ourselves more time to be certain that a high number of daily cases will not result in a high number of serious cases or deaths," he said.

"The next two to four weeks is therefore crucial, as we will find out if patients eventually develop serious illnesses and complications subsequently.”

As of Thursday, 664 COVID-19 patients are warded in hospitals, of which 26 are cases of serious illness who require oxygen support in the general ward. Another seven are in critical condition in the ICU, said MOH’s director for medical services Associate Professor Kenneth Mak.

“We understand that the rapid increase in infection numbers have created some concern and anxiety among our people,” said Mr Gan, noting the measures announced earlier this week are aimed at slowing down the spike in cases.

“Since then, there have also been questions about whether the Government is going back on our plan to reopen despite our high vaccination rates,” he added.

“While I understand that many would prefer a straighter road to COVID-19 resilience, we have said before that we must expect some twists and turns along the way, given the unpredictability of the virus. So we need to be prepared to adjust our plans as we go along.”

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said Singapore is sticking to its course for now on a transition towards endemic living.

"As far as possible, we don’t want to reverse course in our transition plan," said Mr Ong.

"We need to monitor the incidences of severe illnesses and deaths closely, in the coming two, three, four weeks. So let us navigate this wave first before we embark on further steps to reopen. For now, we are not reversing, we still want to progress on our transitioning journey. But we’re not racing ahead, we are actively responding, watching and monitoring.”

UPDATES TO HEALTHCARE PROTOCOLS, BOOSTER JABS

The “most immediate task” is to reconfigure healthcare protocols so that Singapore can cope with the current level of infections, said MOH in its media release.

This includes stepping up testing, as previously announced.

“This is especially important to avoid spikes in the number of cases," said Mr Gan. "This is also important for businesses as infections that are caught early are less likely to see large clusters, which will, in turn, create severe disruptions to business operations."