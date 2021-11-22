Shaw Centre fire: About 200 people evacuated, several restaurants closed

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Shaw Centre on Monday (Nov 22) morning, prompting about 200 people to vacate the shopping centre near Orchard road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident 1 Scotts Road at about 10.15am.

"The fire involved an electrical circuit box in a unit on the second floor of the premises," said SCDF.

It added that the blaze was extinguished by a water sprinkler system and by firefighters using one water jet.

There were no reported injuries and about 200 people had "self-evacuated" from the premises prior to SCDF's arrival.

Photos of the scene showed several SCDF vehicles along Claymore Hill alongside about 10 firefighters. People were also seen waiting on the pavement next to the building.