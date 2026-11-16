Man gets jail for letting lawyer M Ravi consume meth at his flat

SINGAPORE: A man who allowed late lawyer M Ravi to consume methamphetamine at his flat was sentenced to jail for two years and five months on Monday (Nov 16).

Shawn Loo Zhi Jian, a 41-year-old Singaporean, pleaded guilty to three charges which include permitting his flat to be used for drug consumption, obstruction of justice and drug consumption.

Another two charges were taken into consideration.

Loo admitted to allowing the late Mr Ravi into his home at Block 5A, Upper Boon Keng Road, where they took drugs together on Dec 24, 2025.

After consuming the drugs, Mr Ravi passed out in the toilet.

Past reports stated that Loo had called for help.

After Loo was arrested, his urine tested positive for methamphetamine.

He also admitted to disposing of a drug by throwing it into the toilet bowl.

Mr Ravi was taken to hospital unconscious and later pronounced dead at the age of 56.

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