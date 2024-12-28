Oil leak at Shell’s Pulau Bukom refinery stopped, clean-up of oil sheens completed

SINGAPORE: The oil leak at Shell's refinery at Pulau Bukom has stopped and clean-up of oil sheens spotted off the island has been completed, government agencies said in a joint statement on Saturday (Dec 28).

Shell previously said that some of its refined oil products were released into the water due to a suspected leak at an oil processing unit on Pulau Bukom.

Oil sheens were spotted alongside a wharf on Thursday at the Shell Energy and Chemical Parks, prompting authorities to put containment measures in place.

It was estimated that a few tonnes of refined oil products were leaked, together with the cooling water discharge.

No more oil was observed going into the cooling water discharge channel after Shell shut down its oil processing unit on Friday, the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the National Environment Agency (NEA), the National Parks Board (NParks) and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said on Saturday.

"Efforts by Shell to locate the source of the leak in the oil processing unit are ongoing," they added.