In pictures: Shen the T. rex skeleton on display in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The fossilised skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex went on display in Singapore on Friday (Oct 28), a month before it becomes the first such specimen to be offered at auction in Asia.

Nicknamed "Shen", or "god-like" in Chinese, the skeleton will be displayed at Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall from Friday until Sunday as part of a preview for the upcoming Christie's auctions in Hong Kong, Geneva and New York.

According to Christie's, the estimated value of the skeleton is between HK$120 million and HK$200 million (US$15 million to US$25 million). It will go under the hammer in Hong Kong on Nov 30.

More than US$180 million worth of art, jewellery, watches and handbags are on display at the preview, which also extends into the Arts House.

Earlier this month, Christie's asked visitors to register for slots to view the auction preview. Slots have been fully booked.

Walk-in visitors will be allowed, a Christie's representative said on Oct 17, although the auction house could not guarantee how long they would have to wait to enter the display area. The queue for walk-in visitors will be at the shaded foyer of the Arts House.

Here's what it's like to get up close and personal with Shen.