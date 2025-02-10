MOH to extend subsidies, MediSave usage for shingles vaccine Shingrix
Subsidies and existing MediSave schemes could possibly bring the out-of-pocket cost of Shingrix down to zero, says Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will subsidise the cost of shingles vaccine Shingrix for eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents, who may also use MediSave to pay for the jabs.
Shingrix, a recombinant herpes zoster vaccine, is the only vaccine currently registered with the Health Sciences Authority for the prevention of shingles, MOH said on Monday (Feb 10).
The Health Ministry will extend the subsidies and Medisave usage for the vaccine for those eligible at public healthcare institutions and general practitioner (GP) clinics under the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS).
From September, eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents can receive means-tested subsidies of up to 75 per cent at CHAS GP clinics, polyclinics and MOH-funded long-term care institutions, said MOH.
Seniors from the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation are also eligible for additional subsidies in the outpatient setting, it added.
After subsidies, Singaporeans can expect to pay around S$75 (US$55) to S$300 for each course of Shingrix, which includes two doses, while permanent residents can expect to pay around S$450 per course.
For a high-income senior, the price of the vaccine will fall from S$950 to about S$300, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said during a speech at the launch of the Centre for Infectious Disease Emergency Response at the National University of Singapore.
From next year, existing MediSave schemes can also be used to pay for the post-subsidy cost of Shingrix, potentially removing the cash payment portion, Mr Ong said.
What is shingles? And what are the types of vaccines used?
How is shingles different from chickenpox?
Shingles is caused by the same varicella-zoster virus as chickenpox.
Both cause itches and aches but the two illnesses differ in how they develop and who they commonly affect.
While chickenpox happens most often in childhood, the virus stays in the body and can reactivate later in life, developing into shingles.
Those who have had chickenpox before therefore may be at risk of shingles down the road, especially past the age of 50.
While chickenpox is highly contagious - spreading via blisters, saliva or mucus of those infected - shingles is not passed from person to person.
However, a person who has never had chickenpox can contract the infection from someone who has shingles.
Symptoms like fever and headache for both illnesses are similar.
For those with chickenpox, bumps appear about two days after other symptoms, turning into fluid-filled blisters that eventually scab and fall off.
A shingles rash, on the other hand, leads to red patches and painful blisters and usually affects one side of the body.
What are the types of shingles vaccine available?
There are two types of vaccines available - the recombinant shingles vaccine and live shingles vaccine, according to national digital health platform HealthHub.
The recombinant shingles vaccine does not contain the live virus, but contains the shingles “code” for the body to recognise and obtain immunity from, it said. The live shingles vaccine contains the weakened virus.
Shingrix is more effective at preventing shingles than the older Zostavax - a live vaccine, according to an article on the National Centre for Infectious Diseases website.
Shingrix offers more than 90 per cent protection, while Zostavax provides 50 to 60 per cent protection, it said.
In a reply to a parliamentary question from Dr Christoper de Souza (PAP-Holland-Bukit Timah) in November 2024, the Health Ministry said that it had completed a review of the cost-effectiveness of Shingrix.
At the proposed price of Shingrix manufacturer GSK, the vaccine was "not considered cost-effective for the prevention of shingles at the population level", MOH said then.
"Following further discussions between MOH and the vaccine manufacturer, both parties have now agreed on a reduced price that is commensurate with the vaccine’s benefits," the Health Ministry said on Monday.
The Drug Advisory Committee and Expert Committee on Immunisation Shingrix have reviewed the vaccine and recommended its inclusion into the Subsidised Vaccine List and National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS).
Under NAIS, all people aged 60 and above, as well as immunocompromised adults aged between 18 and 59 years, are recommended to receive the vaccine to reduce the risk of shingles and related complications
MOH has accepted the recommendations, it noted.
“We appreciate the trust placed in GSK to supply for the implementation of Singapore’s shingles vaccination programme as part of the NAIS and we will continue to work together with the MOH and all related parties to deliver the vaccine to those who need it,” said Raakhi Sippy, general manager of GSK Singapore.
“This initiative marks a significant milestone in public health, setting what could be a new standard for shingles preventive care across the region,” she added.