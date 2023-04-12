Singaporean among crew on Singapore-registered tanker boarded by 'unidentified persons' off Ivory Coast

SINGAPORE: A Singapore-registered oil tanker was boarded by "unidentified persons" off Ivory Coast at about 10pm (Singapore time) on Monday (Apr 10), the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said late on Tuesday.

Of the 20 crew members on the Success 9, one is a Singaporean, said MPA. It did not give the nationalities of the remaining crew. The ship was boarded about 300 nautical miles (556km) off the Abidjan Coast.

MPA said it is working with the ship owner, the Monrovia Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre and the Information Fusion Centre at the Changi Command and Control Centre to monitor the situation and render necessary assistance.

An Ivorian security source involved in the matter said a patrol boat had been sent out to rescue the tanker, but was unable to locate it because its beacon had been turned off.

"We think it's an act of piracy because the modus operandi is the same," the source, who did not wish to be named, told Reuters.

"We have sought external help from Spain and from Europe," the source added.

According to the ship tracking website MarineTraffic, the Success 9 was built about 20 years ago and has a length of about 108m and a width of about 17m.

Its boarding comes after a similar incident in the region on Mar 26 in which the Liberia-flagged oil tanker Monjasa Reformer was reportedly boarded by five armed people, according to a report by the Maritime Domain Awareness Trade - Gulf of Guinea, a joint maritime monitoring initiative by France and the United Kingdom.