Shipping sector sets sail into ‘greener waters’ with wind energy

WORKS FOR BOTH EXISTING AND NEW SHIPS

Gone are the traditional sails made from fabric and mounted on a wooden mast. They have been replaced by technological advancements including wing sails, rotors, turbines, and kites, in different modern styles.

Rigid wing sails, which are similar in action to aircraft wings, have high aerodynamic efficiency.

“If you wonder why an A380 Airbus – those giant jumbo jets – can take off, that's because they generate an incredible amount of lift for a very small area of sail. This is exactly what we're putting, but we're raising it up and putting it vertical onto ships,” said Mr Allwright.

Kites, deployed at heights of 200m to 300m where there is more wind, can generate a huge amount of thrust or lift for a vessel, he said.

Rotors – giant vertical rotating cylinders on a ship – catch the wind and create a whipping effect to propel the vessel, he added.

Existing ships retrofitted with these wind-assisted technology that work alongside the vessels’ engines can cut down fuel usage by 20 to 30 per cent, said Mr Allwright.