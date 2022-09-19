More layoffs at Shopee, three months after previous round of job cuts

SINGAPORE: E-commerce giant Shopee cut more jobs on Monday (Sep 19), the most recent in a series of moves following widening losses and slower revenue growth.

The retrenchments were announced internally this morning in town halls with staff.

“These changes are part of our ongoing efforts to optimise operating efficiency with the goal of achieving self-sufficiency across our business,” said a Shopee spokesperson in response to queries about the retrenchments announced on Monday.

“We are extending support to our affected colleagues during this transition.”

Shopee is also in touch with the Creative Media and Publishing Union (CMPU), which represents Shopee’s employees, about its latest "adjustments", it said in a joint statement with the union.

“The company has assured CMPU that appropriate compensation packages will be extended to affected employees in line with market norms,” the statement read.

“Employment facilitation and assistance, including career coaching and job matching services via CMPU’s network and e2i will be offered, if required.”