Shoplifter identified by Sheng Siong's facial recognition technology gets jail for stealing wine

SINGAPORE: A shoplifter who was nabbed after being identified by supermarket chain Sheng Siong's facial recognition technology was sentenced to eight days' jail on Tuesday (May 12).

Catherine Tan Li Eng, a 51-year-old Singaporean, pleaded guilty to one count of theft for stealing 19 bottles of wine worth about S$556 (US$437) over seven occasions in September 2025.

Sheng Siong had rolled out its artificial intelligence-driven facial recognition closed-circuit television system in April 2024 before announcing in August 2025 that it would extending it to all its outlets to curb shop theft.

CNA reported in August 2025 that the move came amid an increase in cases of shop theft, which was among the most common offences by young people at the time.

The technology works when staff members review CCTV footage to confirm theft after detecting inventory discrepancies. If a suspect is identified, their photograph is uploaded into the system, which will send mobile alerts to staff members if the same person enters an outlet again.

THE CASE

The court heard that Tan, a saleswoman, went to a Sheng Siong supermarket at Block 622D, Punggol Central seven times between Sep 2, 2025 and Sep 11, 2025.

She stole 19 bottles of Jacob's Creek wine in total, amounting to about S$556.

On Sep 10, 2025, a staff member at the supermarket discovered discrepancies in the inventory and informed the retail manager Tey Soon Yao.

Together, they reviewed CCTV footage and saw Tan with three bags at the wine section. She placed three bottles of Jacob's Creek wine into one of the bags and left, only to return minutes later to take another bottle.

CCTV footage showed Tan heading to the self-checkout kiosk, where she scanned only smaller value items but did not scan the Jacob's Creek wine bottles.

A review of past CCTV recordings unveiled further instances of theft by Tan.

A member of Sheng Siong's staff uploaded Tan's face into the security system.

A day later, Tan went back to the supermarket. Mr Tey was at the premises when he received an alert on his mobile phone about her entry.

He intercepted her at the self-checkout kiosk and asked if she had paid for all the items she had.

Although Tan said she had, Mr Tey inspected her bags and found three bottles of wine that she had deliberately omitted to scan.

Mr Tey called the police and the three bottles of wine were recovered.

Tan also made full restitution of about S$470 for the remaining stolen bottles.

Defence lawyer Mr T M Sinnadurai sought one to two days' jail for his client, saying she was the sole caregiver for her mother and intellectually disabled cousin.

Tan regrets the offences and has made full restitution, said Mr Sinnadurai.

District Judge Brenda Chua said the amount in this case was "not insignificant". Since her charge was amalgamated and included multiple instances of theft, the maximum jail term is six years, she noted.

"It being an amalgamated charge does signal to me the higher criminality," said Judge Chua.

She said the jail term proposed by the defence was "too low and not appropriate".

For theft, Tan could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

As her charge included multiple instances, she faced up to double these penalties.