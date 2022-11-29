Holiday season sales off to a good start with Black Friday, say retailers in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The start of the holiday shopping season kicked off with a big bang over the Black Friday weekend for many retailers in Singapore.

Among them was e-commerce platform Lazada, whose sales in the first two hours outperformed its entire volume on an average day.

Big-ticket items like television sets and daily essentials like towels were among the top-selling items, a spokesperson said.

“We can see that shoppers are taking advantage of the year-end sales before the GST (Goods and Services Tax) increase in 2023,” he added.

GST will increase from 7 per cent to 8 per cent from Jan 1 next year.

Amazon Singapore had started preparing months in advance for Black Friday, which fell on Nov 25. The firm saw more big-ticket item purchases from customers, including products from the PC, wireless, and home categories.