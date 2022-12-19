Crowds seek live experiences, interactive activities at Singapore’s malls ahead of Christmas

MORE ACTIVITIES THAN BEFORE PANDEMIC

Capitol Singapore, an integrated development housing a retail mall near City Hall MRT station, said it has organised more activities this year than before the pandemic.

Shoppers can experience artificial snow falling every evening, and be serenaded by live music performances featuring string quartets and live bands.

“Being the first Christmas post-COVID restrictions, we have planned for our Christmas celebrations to be more extensive than pre-COVID years,” said Ms Shirlene Chia, general manager of Perennial Singapore Retail Management, which manages the mall.

“We also wanted to offer visitors who spend Christmas in Singapore an opportunity to experience a European-themed Christmas,” she added.

The mall has therefore brought back its European-style Christmas market selling festive goods ranging from delicacies to gifts.

SMALL BUSINESSES AT CHRISTMAS MARKETS

For small business owners who rely on such bazaars to sell their wares, these festive markets can mean a boost to their livelihoods.

At one such stall, vendor Mabel Lee said she makes 20 per cent more selling handicrafts at Capitol Singapore’s Christmas market, compared to regular pop-up stores.

“Because of the Christmas festivities, everybody's here to shop for Christmas presents. You know, a lot of them actually came to us, telling us that they're here to buy for corporate gift exchanges and things like that,” said Ms Lee, founder of Happy Hands Can.