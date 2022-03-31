Short-term travellers can pay to get COVID-19 jab in Singapore from mid-April

SINGAPORE: Short-term travellers who come to Singapore will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for a fee starting mid-April, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Mar 31).
These travellers are currently not eligible to do so under Singapore’s National Vaccination Programme.
Details such as pricing and the list of participating healthcare providers will be announced later, said the ministry.
“We encourage all eligible travellers who have not received their booster dose to do so when made available to them, for better protection against COVID-19,” it added.
It was earlier announced that all fully vaccinated travellers would be able to enter Singapore under the vaccinated travel framework from Apr 1. Subsequently, all existing vaccinated travel lanes will be retired.
Under the framework, countries and regions will be classified into two categories - general travel or the restricted category.
Travellers must have received the full regimen on World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use listing vaccines at least 14 days before their arrival in Singapore. Children aged 12 years and below are also eligible, regardless of vaccination status.
A pre-departure test is required within two days before departure for Singapore, if arriving by air or sea channels. Travellers are not subject to on-arrival tests or stay-home notice.
They will also no longer need to apply for entry approvals or take designated VTL transport to enter Singapore quarantine-free. In addition, there will be no more quotas on the number of daily arrivals.
The vaccination status of those who were not vaccinated in Singapore and do not have their records reflected in Singapore’s National Immunisation Registry will be reflected as “fully vaccinated” for 30 days, which will allow them to enter premises subject to vaccination-differentiated safe management measures, MOH said.
“If their stay in Singapore exceeds 30 days, they will need to have their vaccination records ingested into the NIR and may be required to receive additional doses to continue to meet Singapore’s requirements for vaccination.”
Children aged 12 and below are also exempt from this requirement.
