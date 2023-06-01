Should security officers wear body cameras to deter abuse?

In the latest survey by the Union of Security Employees in December last year, four in 10 officers were found to have been mistreated by the public.

Mr Ardi Amir, president of the Union of Security Employees, said that in his experience, the abuse cases boil down to people getting frustrated over not being able to get the convenience they want.

“When I attend to the abuse cases, the key thing I felt is (the need for) convenience. I think people want to do something because it's convenient and then they tend to break the rules,” said Mr Ardi, who was on the radio segment along with Mr Thomas.

TACKLING THE PROBLEM

Technology like body cameras can alleviate the issue, said Mr Thomas, a lawyer who was previously the CEO of a security firm.

“Body cams are useful in that they act as a form of deterrent. I think when a member of the public sees that there’s a body cam and footage is being taken, they may be a little bit more careful in how they behave with a security officer,” he said.

“But it's also a form of collecting evidence in case we need it for future prosecution.”

He added that the industry wants officers to wear and learn how to use them. They should turn the camera on when the situation calls for it, and inform those they are dealing with that they are being recorded, he said.