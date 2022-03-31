New shuttle bus service between Woodlands Checkpoint and JB CIQ Complex from Friday

SINGAPORE: From Friday (Apr 1), a new shuttle bus service will be available to take passengers between Singapore’s Woodlands Checkpoint and Johor Bahru's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI).

The shuttle bus service will run daily at 15-minute intervals between the two checkpoints, depending on traffic and custom clearance condition, said transportation service Causeway Link in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The bus fare is S$2 for passengers who board from Singapore, and RM2 for those who board from Malaysia.

“This bus service only (accepts) cash, please prepare (the) exact fare before boarding,” said Causeway Link.

The first bus leaves at 6am from BSI and 6.30am from Woodlands Checkpoint. The last bus is at 10pm at BSI and 10.30pm at Woodlands Checkpoint.