New shuttle bus service between Woodlands Checkpoint and JB CIQ Complex from Friday

SINGAPORE: From Friday (Apr 1), a new shuttle bus service will be available to take passengers between Singapore’s Woodlands Checkpoint and Johor Bahru's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI).
The shuttle bus service will run daily at 15-minute intervals between the two checkpoints, depending on traffic and custom clearance condition, said transportation service Causeway Link in a Facebook post on Thursday.
The bus fare is S$2 for passengers who board from Singapore, and RM2 for those who board from Malaysia.
“This bus service only (accepts) cash, please prepare (the) exact fare before boarding,” said Causeway Link.
The first bus leaves at 6am from BSI and 6.30am from Woodlands Checkpoint. The last bus is at 10pm at BSI and 10.30pm at Woodlands Checkpoint.
Singapore and Malaysia are easing border restrictions from Apr 1, allowing fully vaccinated people from both countries to cross the land border by private transport.
Those travelling across the causeway can also choose to use designated vaccinated travel bus services while Singapore and Malaysia work to restore cross-border public bus services.
Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said last week that travellers “should expect some traffic congestion” as there might be a surge in those looking to cross via the land borders.
Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi also said on Wednesday that he expects that the “traffic situation will be worse especially in the afternoon on Apr 1".
In a news release on Thursday, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority said that the number of automated lanes at bus halls have been increased to beef up clearance capacity at Woodlands Checkpoint.
