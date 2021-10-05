Two Singapore Airlines A380s towed along public road to be scrapped at Changi Exhibition Centre

At 11pm sharp, a roughly 2km-stretch of the road was blocked off. It had earlier been stripped of its lamp posts and fitted with low floodlights on either side. Everything was now ready for the operation to commence.

In an operation lasting a few hours, two Singapore Airlines' (SIA) Airbus A380s were towed on their final trip to Changi Exhibition Centre, where they will be taken apart. This is the first time that SIA is scrapping its superjumbos locally.

The planes, registration numbers 9V-SKH and 9V-SKG, are among seven A380s that SIA had announced in November last year it would retire, amid a first half net loss of S$3.5 billion as passenger numbers fell by almost 99 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.