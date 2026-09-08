SIA's ability to serve Singaporeans not affected by Air India investment: Jeffrey Siow to WP's Kenneth Tiong

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) ability to serve Singaporeans is not affected by the company’s investment in Air India, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow told parliament on Tuesday (Sep 8).

Mr Siow was responding to MP Kenneth Tiong (WP-Aljunied), who asked whether losses from SIA’s foreign associates have been assessed against its capacity to provide essential transport services, given that the airline is a designated operating entity under the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore Act.

Mr Tiong also asked whether such losses, or a continuing pattern of them, would trigger the Act's requirement to notify the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) of any event that could materially impede its ability to provide an essential transport service.

Mr Siow said SIA is required to report any events or irregularities that may materially impede or impair such services, but losses in a foreign associate do not necessarily meet that test on their own.

“The relevant question is whether such losses or anything else reach the point of materially constraining the resources available for SIA's fleet maintenance or network operations here," he said.

“That is a judgment based on facts. We are nowhere close to this scenario. At present, there is no reason for us to doubt SIA's ability to deliver air services in Singapore.”

Mr Siow noted SIA’s core business had one of its strongest years, with record revenue, high operating profit margins and a record number of passengers carried.

SIA has been open about the Air India investment, he said, discussing it with shareholders at its annual general meeting in July and setting out its considerations in a letter to the Business Times on Aug 29.

“Through Air India, SIA gains deeper access to one of the largest aviation markets in the world by passenger traffic and a strategic location or onward connections to Europe and the Middle East,” said Mr Siow.

“Many overseas investment returns will not necessarily emerge immediately. Whether a specific investment in Air India proves valuable is for SIA and its shareholders to answer.”

SIA owns 25.1 per cent of Air India. Scrutiny over the investment has grown since a Reuters report last month cited sources as saying that Air India is seeking a further US$1.5 billion in support from owners Tata Sons and SIA, just months after it posted a record annual loss.

