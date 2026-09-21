CNA Explains: Beyond the Air India stake, how have SIA's other investments fared?

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) stake in Air India is under scrutiny after the Indian carrier asked its owners last month for a further US$1.5 billion in support following a record annual loss.

The bet is the latest in a series of “underwhelming” investments that Singapore's flag carrier has made in other airlines as it seeks exposure to other markets.

SIA said its investments in India have been and will continue to be funded through internal resources. It owns 25.1 per cent of Air India.

Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow told parliament that SIA’s ability to serve Singaporeans is not affected by its stake in Air India.

In response to CNA's queries, SIA said its investments generally aim to strengthen its network and market access, deepen commercial partnerships and support long-term growth beyond Singapore.

What happened with SIA's other investments?

In 1999, SIA paid £600 million – equivalent to around US$1.6 billion in today's money after accounting for inflation – for 49 per cent of Virgin Atlantic.

Reports at the time said the airline had hoped the deal would help it secure approval for transatlantic routes from London, which it did not receive.

By 2008, SIA was inviting offers for the stake, noting that the investment had generated poor returns. It eventually sold out for £224 million in 2012.

SIA’s 25 per cent stake in Air New Zealand was also heavily diluted after the New Zealand government stepped in to rescue the airline. It sold its 6.3 per cent stake in Air New Zealand for US$336 million in 2004, Reuters reported.

Separately, SIA subsidiary Tiger Airways set up an Australian arm that racked up years of losses, Reuters reported. Virgin Australia bought a 60 per cent stake in Tiger Airways Australia in 2013, then acquired the rest of the company for A$1 in 2014.

SIA also took a stake in Virgin Australia in 2012 and added to it the following year. The investment was written off after the carrier entered voluntary administration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Budget carrier Scoot, an SIA subsidiary, formed a joint venture with Nok Airlines in Thailand in 2014 but liquidated NokScoot in 2020 amid the pandemic, recording a S$123.6 million (US$97 million) one-off charge, mostly from the impairment of planes leased to the venture.

Why have SIA’s investments been lacklustre?

DBS Group Research analyst Jason Sum said SIA’s track record of investing in other airlines has been “pretty underwhelming financially”.

COVID-19 played a big part in the more recent failures, he said, but not all the investments were affected by external shocks.

SIA said it assesses every investment on its own merits, weighing strategic fit, potential long-term value, the operating environment, risk profile and alignment with strategy and capital requirements.

"Investment decisions are subject to the appropriate board approvals and the group's disciplined capital allocation framework," a spokesperson said.