Singapore Airlines Boeing 737 Max to fly again in 'coming weeks', possible destinations include Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines' (SIA) fleet of Boeing 737 Max aeroplanes will take to the skies again by the end of this year, after being grounded for more than two years.

SIA announced on Tuesday (Nov 16) that its six aircraft - now rebranded as the 737-8 - would progressively come into service on short to medium haul flights across the national carrier's network "in the coming weeks".

"This includes services to points in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal and Thailand, subject to regulatory approvals." it said, adding that more details on these flights would be announced at a later date.

The narrowbody aircraft previously flew under the Silkair brand, the SIA Group's now-defunct regional subsidiary.

In March 2019, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) imposed a suspension on the former 737 Max after two separate fatal incidents involving the aircraft occurred within a few months.

In October 2018, a Lion Air 737 Max 8 jet crashed in Indonesia, killing 189 people, and in March 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines crash involving the same model of aircraft killed 157 people.

In September this year, the CAAS said it had lifted the suspension on the 737 Max flying in and out of Singapore after evaluating design changes to the aircraft as well as its safety record over the past nine months and finding "no notable safety issues".

SIA had progressively flown its six planes back to Singapore from Alice Springs, Australia where they were parked after the model was grounded.