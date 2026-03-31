SIA cancels Dubai flights until May 31 as Middle East conflict continues
SIA flights between Dubai and Singapore have been grounded since the United States and Israel struck Iran on Feb 28, sparking a war that hit air travel hard.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has cancelled flights between Singapore and Dubai until May 31, citing the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.
“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected,” said the flag carrier in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Mar 31).
“Customers may visit SIA’s flight status page for the latest information on their flights,” it added.
SIA flights between Dubai and Singapore have been grounded since the United States and Israel struck Iran on Feb 28, sparking a war that hit air travel hard.
The flights had previously been cancelled until Apr 30.
“Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket,” said SIA.
Those who booked directly with the airline can seek a refund online, while those who made bookings through travel agents or partner airlines are advised to contact them directly for assistance, it added.
Tens of thousands of flights have been cancelled globally since the conflict broke out.
SIA’s low-cost carrier Scoot announced last Thursday that its flights to and from Jeddah will be cancelled until Apr 16.
Affected customers can request a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel, or rebook on alternative Scoot flights, it said in a travel advisory on its website.
As the war continues, airlines have been forced to avoid airspace around Iran and other conflict-sensitive zones, resulting in significantly longer flight paths, increased fuel consumption and higher operating costs.
Asian airlines also face higher jet fuel prices due to the effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway where a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through.
Jet fuel is refined from crude oil, and 84 per cent of the crude oil passing through the strait is destined for Asian markets.
Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific announced last Thursday that it would increase its fuel surcharges for all flights by 34 per cent from Apr 1, and review them every two weeks.
Thai Airways said it would raise fares by 10 per cent to 15 per cent to address rising fuel costs.