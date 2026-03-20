SIA extends Dubai flight suspension to Apr 30

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Friday (Mar 20) cancelled flights between Singapore and Dubai until Apr 30 as the Middle East war stretches on.

The flag carrier has cancelled flights to Dubai since the war broke out on Feb 28, when the US and Israel struck Iran.

In an update on their website on Friday, SIA said the cancellations were due to the “geopolitical situation" in the Middle East.

It also warned that other flights could be affected as the situation “remains fluid”.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket,” said the flag carrier.

It added that customers who booked directly with SIA can seek a refund online.

“For bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline directly for assistance.”

Tens of thousands of flights have been cancelled globally since the war broke out.

The conflict has also forced airlines to avoid airspace around Iran and other conflict-sensitive zones, resulting in significantly longer flight paths, increased fuel consumption and higher operating costs.

Several airspaces in the Middle East remain heavily restricted, with reduced flight schedules.