SIA flights between Singapore and Shanghai departing Apr 11 cancelled due to Chinese city's COVID-19 lockdown

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on Friday (Apr 8) that two flights between Singapore and Shanghai that are set to depart on Apr 11 have been cancelled.

In a Facebook post, the airline said that flights SQ830 and SQ833 will not take off due to “operational constraints as a result of the regulatory lockdown measures in Shanghai”.

“SIA would like to extend our sincere apologies to the affected customers. We are reaching out to them to offer all necessary assistance and to minimise the inconvenience caused by this disruption,” said the airline.

Checks by CNA showed that as of 10.50am on Friday, the SIA website was not taking in bookings for the route between Singapore and Shanghai.