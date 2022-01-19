SIA switches aircraft used on some US services amid 5G roll-out concerns

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Wednesday (Jan 19) said that it has switched the aircraft used on some routes to and from the United States, based on guidance from Boeing and in consultation with regulators.

This comes after a planned rollout of 5G mobile in the US triggered safety concerns, despite two wireless carriers saying they will delay parts of the deployment.

Responding to CNA's queries, SIA on Wednesday said flights SQ25 and SQ26, which travel between Singapore and New York via Frankfurt, have already been operated by the Airbus A350-900 instead of the Boeing 777-300ER since at least a day ago.

From today, flights SQ11 and SQ12 plying the route between Singapore and Los Angeles via Tokyo will also be operated by the Airbus A350-900 aircraft instead of the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

SIA said it will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with regulators and Boeing on the matter.

"We will reach out to the customers whose booking may be affected by the aircraft change," said an SIA spokesperson.