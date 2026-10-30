SIA extends cancellation of Dubai flights to Feb 28

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Friday (Oct 30) extended the cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai until Feb 28, 2027, citing the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

The Singapore carrier had previously cancelled the affected flights until Dec 1.

In a Facebook post, SIA said the cancellations would remain in place for nearly three more months, until the end of February.

The affected flights are:

SQ494 departing Singapore for Dubai

SQ495 departing Dubai for Singapore

“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected,” said the airline, adding that customers could visit its flight status page for the latest information.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket,” said SIA.

Those who booked directly through the airline can use its online assistance request form to seek a refund.

Customers who booked through travel agents or partner airlines are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline directly for assistance, said SIA.

It also encouraged customers to update their contact details via the "Manage Booking" function on its website or subscribe to its mobile notification service to receive updates to their flight status.

Concerns about further escalation in the Middle East have been mounting after Israel threatened to strike Iran and reports that the US could launch new attacks after Tuesday's midterm elections.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had repeatedly vowed to topple the clerical state in Iran before recent elections in his country.

US President Donald Trump also signalled an openness to resuming strikes after a long deadlock in diplomacy, although he earlier said it would not happen before US congressional elections on Nov 3.

The threats of renewed conflict come as fighting continues between the Iran-backed Houthis and the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised Yemeni government as well.

The group has also ramped up attacks on Saudi Arabia, including launching deadly strikes on the Riyadh airport that forced its shuttering for two weeks as flagship events were cancelled, threatening the kingdom's economic diversification plans.