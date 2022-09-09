SIA flight from Paris to Singapore diverted to Azerbaijan over 'technical issue'

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Paris to Singapore that departed on Thursday (Sep 8) was diverted to Baku, Azerbaijan due to a "technical issue", the airline said on Friday.

The Boeing 777-300ER flight SQ333 landed "uneventfully" at Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport at around 6.35am local time (10.35am Singapore time) on Friday.

In a reply to CNA's queries, SIA said there were 229 passengers and 18 crew on board. All disembarked normally.

SIA said it would organise a relief flight to ferry the affected customers and crew back to Singapore and will announce details on this "in due course".

An SIA spokesperson added: "We are rendering assistance such as providing meals and hotel accommodation to the affected customers."

"The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

According to flight tracker Flightradar24, SQ333 departed from Paris at 11.20pm on Thursday and was scheduled to arrive at Changi Airport at 5.30pm on Friday.