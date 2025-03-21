Singapore Airlines cancels flights to and from London's Heathrow after airport closure

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has cancelled several flights to and from London's Heathrow Airport, which will be closed all day on Friday (Mar 21) after a large fire at an electricity substation knocked out power at Britain's busiest airport.

In response to CNA's queries, SIA said eight flights were affected - either cancelled or diverted.

Flight SQ322, which departed Singapore on Thursday, was diverted to Frankfurt Airport in Germany.

SQ306, which departed Singapore on Friday, was diverted to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.

SQ308, which also departed Singapore on Friday, will return to Changi Airport and is expected to land at 4.30pm. "The flight will subsequently be cancelled," SIA said.

Flight SQ318, which was scheduled to depart Singapore at 12.45pm on Friday, was cancelled.

Four flights from Heathrow to Singapore - SQ305, SQ317, SQ319 and SQ321 - which had been scheduled for Friday, were cancelled, said SIA.

Heathrow airport authorities said they "expect significant disruption" over the coming days, with hundreds of flights and thousands of passengers affected.

"Passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens," the airport said.

Online flight tracking service FlightRadar24 said Heathrow's closure would affect at least 1,351 flights to and from the airport.

It said 120 flights to the airport were in the air when the closure was announced.

"SIA will provide all necessary assistance to the affected passengers, including providing hotel accommodation, and reaccommodating them on alternative flights or land transport," Singapore's flag carrier said.

It added that other SIA flights between Singapore and London Heathrow may be affected, and customers are advised to visit SIA's website for more information on the status of their flights.

"The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority. SIA apologises to all customers for the inconvenience caused."