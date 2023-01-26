Japan, South Korea flights mostly unaffected by harsh weather: SIA

SINGAPORE: Most Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights between Singapore and destinations in Japan and South Korea have not been affected by the harsh weather that has been hitting East Asia.

All flights between Singapore and South Korea are currently unaffected, a spokesperson for the airline said on Thursday (Jan 26) in response to a CNA query.

With the exception of one flight from Osaka to Singapore which departed behind schedule, flights between Singapore and Japan are also operating normally, the spokesperson added.

According to data from flight tracker FlightAware, SIA flight SQ619 left Osaka two hours and 46 minutes late on Wednesday.

The airline said that it will provide updates on affected flights, if any, through its website and social media pages. It also advised customers to update their contact details so that they can receive flight status updates.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority," the spokesperson said. "SIA will continue to monitor the situation closely, and make any adjustments, as necessary."