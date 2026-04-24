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SIA flight to Frankfurt delayed after catering truck hits plane's engine
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Singapore

SIA flight to Frankfurt delayed after catering truck hits plane's engine

A Singapore Airlines spokesperson said that the catering truck "made contact" with one of the Airbus A380's engines ahead of boarding, requiring repairs and a change of aircraft.

SIA flight to Frankfurt delayed after catering truck hits plane's engine
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 is seen parked on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore on Oct 24, 2020. (File photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)
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Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony
24 Apr 2026 10:38AM
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SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight to Frankfurt was delayed after a catering truck hit the aircraft's engine, said the airline's spokesperson in response to queries from CNA on Friday (Apr 24).

SIA flight SQ326 was scheduled to take off from Changi Airport at 12.35pm on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said that the catering truck had "made contact" with one of the Airbus A380's engines ahead of boarding, requiring repairs and a change of aircraft.

"No customers were on board the aircraft when the incident occurred, and there were no injuries," said the spokesperson, adding that affected passengers were provided with refreshments while waiting for a replacement plane.

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The flight later left Singapore at 2.13pm carrying 452 passengers and 28 crew. It arrived in Frankfurt at 8.40pm local time the same day.

As a result of the delay, flight SQ325 from Frankfurt to Singapore on Wednesday was cancelled due to the Frankfurt Airport curfew.

"SIA provided all customers with the necessary assistance, including hotel accommodation and rebooking affected customers’ connecting flights," said the spokesperson.

"The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority," the spokesperson added.

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Source: CNA/dc(kg)

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