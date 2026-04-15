SIA Group flies record 42.4 million passengers in last financial year, March traffic surges

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group carried a record total of 42.4 million passengers in the 2025/26 financial year.

This is 7.7 per cent higher than the previous record of 39.4 million for the 2024/25 financial year, the group said on Wednesday (Apr 15) in its latest operating results.

In March, SIA Group's passenger traffic rose 14.7 per cent year-on-year, outpacing the passenger capacity increase of 7.2 per cent.

The group's passenger load factor was 90.6 per cent, with SIA and budget carrier Scoot respectively posting monthly passenger load factors of 90.3 per cent, a new monthly record, and 91.7 per cent.

"The robust passenger traffic growth was supported by the increase in demand for air travel ahead of the Easter holiday in early April, as well as spillover Europe-bound traffic as capacity through Middle East air hubs was affected by the ongoing Middle East conflict," the group said.

Cargo loads rose 2.4 per cent year-on-year in March, against a capacity decrease of 1.3 per cent. This was partly supported by spillover volumes amid disruptions to Middle East airspace, said SIA group.

Cargo load factor increased 2.1 percentage points to 59 per cent.

SIA Group noted that Scoot launched its service to Tokyo (Haneda) in Japan in March.

"In view of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, SIA and Scoot implemented rolling cancellation of its services to Dubai (the United Arab Emirates) and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) respectively."

SIA flights between Dubai and Singapore have been grounded since the United States and Israel struck Iran on Feb 28.

As of end-March this year, SIA Group's passenger network covered 134 destinations, including Singapore. SIA served 77 destinations, while Scoot covered 82.