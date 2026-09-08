SIA to add 8 relief flights between Singapore and Jakarta for customers affected by Mount Anak Krakatau eruption

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will add eight relief flights between Singapore and Jakarta on Tuesday (Sep 8) as Indonesia's main airport reopens after days of closure due to ash from a volcanic eruption.

There will be four flights from Singapore to Jakarta and another four return flights, SIA told CNA.

Eight airports halted operations over the weekend after Mount Anak Krakatau, about 150km from Jakarta, erupted on Saturday, spewing lava and volcanic ash.



The extra flights are subject to seat availability, SIA said.



SIA will progressively rebook affected customers on the next available flight as flights between Singapore and Jakarta resume, it added.



In an update at midnight on Tuesday, an advisory on SIA's website showed that six flights scheduled to depart on Tuesday morning had been retimed, with their departure times pushed to the afternoon.

All other flights are currently operating as scheduled, it added.



SIA cancelled 18 flights on Monday, while another flight scheduled to depart Jakarta early on Tuesday was also cancelled.

"As the situation remains fluid, customers should visit our Flight Status page for the latest information on their flights," the airline added.