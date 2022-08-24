Masks not required on Singapore Airlines flights unless travelling to or from destinations that mandate it
Destinations that require masks on board flights include Canada, Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) passengers will not be required to wear masks on flights from next Monday (Aug 29) unless they are travelling to or from destinations that mandate it.
In response to CNA queries, SIA said it updated its policy on the use of masks during flights following the latest guidelines from the Government.
The Ministry of Health's (MOH) director of medical services Kenneth Mak said on Wednesday morning that mask-wearing requirements on flights will depend on the rules or laws in the destination country as well as the carrier.
SIA passengers who wish to wear a mask on board may continue to do so, said the airline. Masks are optional at Changi Airport.
DESTINATIONS
SIA provided a list of destinations that require passengers aged six and above to wear masks during a flight.
|Destination
|Mask required if arriving at destination
|Mask required if departing from destination
|
Mask required at destination's airport?
|Australia1
|Yes
|No
|No
|Bangladesh
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Brunei
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Cambodia
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Canada
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Mainland China
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Denmark
|No
|No
|No
|France
|No
|No
|No
|Germany
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Hong Kong
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|India
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Indonesia
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Italy
|No
|No
|No
|Japan
|No
|No
|Yes
|Malaysia
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Maldives
|No
|No
|No
|Myanmar
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Nepal
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Netherlands
|No
|No
|No
|New Zealand2
|No
|No
|Yes
|Philippines
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Russia3
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|South Africa
|No
|No
|No
|South Korea
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Spain4
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Sri Lanka
|No
|No
|No
|Switzerland
|No
|No
|No
|Taiwan
|No
|No
|Yes
|Thailand
|No
|No
|No
|Turkey
|No
|No
|No
|United Kingdom
|No
|No
|No
|United States of America5
|No
|No
|No
|Vietnam
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
1 Masks are required on all domestic flights.
2 Masks are required on all domestic flights.
3 Flights between Singapore and Moscow are suspended until further notice.
4 Masks are required on SQ377 and SQ378 between Milan and Barcelona due to Spain’s regulatory requirements.
5 Masks are required for SQ25 and SQ26 due to Germany’s regulatory requirements.
In response to CNA queries, a Jetstar spokesperson said that the airline will review the updated mask requirements to ensure its onboard mask policy "continues to be aligned with the relevant authorities" of the destinations it flies to.
Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Wednesday that people in Singapore will not be required to wear a mask except on public transport and in healthcare facilities from Aug 29.
Masks will still have to be worn on transport modes such as the MRT, LRT and public buses, as well as in indoor public transport facilities like boarding areas at bus interchanges and MRT platforms.
They will not be required at naturally ventilated bus interchanges and in the retail areas of bus interchanges, MRT and LRT stations.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram