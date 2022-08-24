Masks not required on Singapore Airlines flights unless travelling to or from destinations that mandate it

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) passengers will not be required to wear masks on flights from next Monday (Aug 29) unless they are travelling to or from destinations that mandate it.

In response to CNA queries, SIA said it updated its policy on the use of masks during flights following the latest guidelines from the Government.

The Ministry of Health's (MOH) director of medical services Kenneth Mak said on Wednesday morning that mask-wearing requirements on flights will depend on the rules or laws in the destination country as well as the carrier.

SIA passengers who wish to wear a mask on board may continue to do so, said the airline. Masks are optional at Changi Airport.

DESTINATIONS

SIA provided a list of destinations that require passengers aged six and above to wear masks during a flight.