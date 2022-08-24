Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Masks not required on Singapore Airlines flights unless travelling to or from destinations that mandate it
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Masks not required on Singapore Airlines flights unless travelling to or from destinations that mandate it

Destinations that require masks on board flights include Canada, Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Masks not required on Singapore Airlines flights unless travelling to or from destinations that mandate it
A Singapore Airlines plane at Changi Airport on Mar 15, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)
Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
24 Aug 2022 05:23PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2022 06:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) passengers will not be required to wear masks on flights from next Monday (Aug 29) unless they are travelling to or from destinations that mandate it.

In response to CNA queries, SIA said it updated its policy on the use of masks during flights following the latest guidelines from the Government.

The Ministry of Health's (MOH) director of medical services Kenneth Mak said on Wednesday morning that mask-wearing requirements on flights will depend on the rules or laws in the destination country as well as the carrier.

SIA passengers who wish to wear a mask on board may continue to do so, said the airline. Masks are optional at Changi Airport.

DESTINATIONS

SIA provided a list of destinations that require passengers aged six and above to wear masks during a flight.

Destination Mask required if arriving at destination Mask required if departing from destination 

Mask required at destination's airport?
Australia1 Yes No No
Bangladesh Yes Yes Yes
Brunei Yes Yes Yes
Cambodia Yes Yes Yes
Canada Yes Yes Yes
Mainland China Yes Yes Yes
Denmark No No No
France No No No
Germany Yes Yes No
Hong Kong Yes Yes Yes
India Yes Yes Yes
Indonesia Yes Yes Yes
Italy No No No
Japan No No Yes
Malaysia Yes Yes Yes
Maldives No No No
Myanmar Yes Yes Yes
Nepal Yes Yes Yes
Netherlands No No No
New Zealand2 No No Yes
Philippines Yes Yes Yes
Russia3 Yes Yes No
South Africa No No No
South Korea Yes Yes Yes
Spain4 Yes Yes No
Sri Lanka No No No
Switzerland No No No
Taiwan No No Yes
Thailand No No No
Turkey No No No
United Kingdom No No No
United States of America5 No No No
Vietnam Yes Yes Yes

1 Masks are required on all domestic flights.
2 Masks are required on all domestic flights.
3 Flights between Singapore and Moscow are suspended until further notice.
4 Masks are required on SQ377 and SQ378 between Milan and Barcelona due to Spain’s regulatory requirements.
5 Masks are required for SQ25 and SQ26 due to Germany’s regulatory requirements.

In response to CNA queries, a Jetstar spokesperson said that the airline will review the updated mask requirements to ensure its onboard mask policy "continues to be aligned with the relevant authorities" of the destinations it flies to.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Wednesday that people in Singapore will not be required to wear a mask except on public transport and in healthcare facilities from Aug 29.

Masks will still have to be worn on transport modes such as the MRT, LRT and public buses, as well as in indoor public transport facilities like boarding areas at bus interchanges and MRT platforms. 

They will not be required at naturally ventilated bus interchanges and in the retail areas of bus interchanges, MRT and LRT stations.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/ic(mi)

Related Topics

COVID-19 Singapore Airlines Jetstar

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.