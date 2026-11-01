Logo
Logo

Singapore

SIA plane tilts during Perth landing attempt amid strong winds, pilots perform go-around
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

SIA plane tilts during Perth landing attempt amid strong winds, pilots perform go-around

At one point, the SIA plane tilted noticeably, with one wing appearing to come close to the ground.

SIA plane tilts during Perth landing attempt amid strong winds, pilots perform go-around

Footage circulating on social media showed the aircraft descending towards the runway under cloudy skies before tilting noticeably, with one wing appearing to come close to the ground. (Image: Social media)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

01 Nov 2026 11:16PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2026 11:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane was seen tilting during an attempted landing in Perth on Saturday (Oct 31), with one of its wings appearing to come close to the ground before the pilots performed a go-around.

"SIA flight SQ213, operating from Singapore to Perth on Saturday, Oct 31, 2026, experienced strong winds on approach into Perth International Airport," the airline said in response to CNA's queries on Sunday. 

"As a result, the pilots decided to conduct a go-around."

Footage circulating on social media showed the aircraft descending towards the runway under cloudy skies.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

At one point, the plane tilted noticeably, with one wing appearing to come close to the ground.

The pilots subsequently abandoned the landing attempt and conducted a go-around, with the aircraft climbing away from the runway.

A go-around is a standard procedure in which pilots discontinue an approach or landing and climb away before attempting to land again.

Facebook user Chris Perry, who shared a video clip of the incident, wrote that his sister was on board the plane.

He said the plane "almost (crashed) on landing" and that on their second attempt, the pilots found a "gap in the gusts".

"For a moment our hearts were in our mouths," he said.

SIA said the aircraft eventually landed safely at 12.30pm local time and taxied to the gate.

"The safety of our customers and crew is SIA's top priority," the airline said.

Source: CNA/gr

Related Topics

Singapore Airlines Perth
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement