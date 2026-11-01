SIA plane tilts during Perth landing attempt amid strong winds, pilots perform go-around

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane was seen tilting during an attempted landing in Perth on Saturday (Oct 31), with one of its wings appearing to come close to the ground before the pilots performed a go-around.

"SIA flight SQ213, operating from Singapore to Perth on Saturday, Oct 31, 2026, experienced strong winds on approach into Perth International Airport," the airline said in response to CNA's queries on Sunday.

"As a result, the pilots decided to conduct a go-around."

Footage circulating on social media showed the aircraft descending towards the runway under cloudy skies.

At one point, the plane tilted noticeably, with one wing appearing to come close to the ground.

The pilots subsequently abandoned the landing attempt and conducted a go-around, with the aircraft climbing away from the runway.

A go-around is a standard procedure in which pilots discontinue an approach or landing and climb away before attempting to land again.

Facebook user Chris Perry, who shared a video clip of the incident, wrote that his sister was on board the plane.

He said the plane "almost (crashed) on landing" and that on their second attempt, the pilots found a "gap in the gusts".

"For a moment our hearts were in our mouths," he said.

SIA said the aircraft eventually landed safely at 12.30pm local time and taxied to the gate.

"The safety of our customers and crew is SIA's top priority," the airline said.