SIA to progressively restore pilots' basic salaries after reaching agreement with union

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) said it will gradually restore the basic salaries of its pilots, almost two years after the national carrier instituted pay cuts for its staff as its revenue plunged due to COVID-19.

Responding to queries from CNA, SIA confirmed on Wednesday (May 4) it had signed a new memorandum of agreement with its pilots' union, the Air Line Pilots Association Singapore (ALPA-S), which took effect from Apr 1.

This will progressively reduce the additional pay cuts to the basic salaries of the pilots over a nine-month period from Apr 1 to Dec 31 this year, the airline said.

SIA did not provide more details regarding the reduction of pay cuts.

Under an earlier agreement between the airline and ALPA-S in September 2020, SIA pilots agreed to take pay cuts of between 10 and 60 per cent as part of a deal that was aimed to protect up to 400 jobs.

The agreement, which took effect in October 2020, expired in March this year.

"Singapore Airlines is grateful to all of its staff, including its pilots, for their sacrifices over the last two years that have allowed the company to navigate the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," said an SIA spokesperson.

CNA has contacted ALPA-S for more information.