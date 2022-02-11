SIA, Scoot flights to use sustainable fuel made from cooking oil and animal fat from Q3 2022

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and budget carrier Scoot will begin using sustainable aviation fuel from the third quarter of 2022, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Friday (Feb 11).

The product comprises 1.25 million litres of fuel, produced from used cooking oil and waste animal fats supplied by oil refining company Neste. It will then be blended with refined jet fuel at ExxonMobil’s facilities in Singapore.

The pilot programme will see SIA, with support from CAAS and Temasek, purchase the blended fuel from ExxonMobil.

The use of the sustainable aviation fuel over the one-year pilot is expected to reduce about 2,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

This blended fuel will be delivered to Changi Airport via the airport’s existing fuel hydrant system by end-July 2022. From the third quarter of 2022, all Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights will use this blended fuel.

