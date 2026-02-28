SIA, Scoot flights to Middle East cancelled amid US-Israel attack on Iran

SINGAPORE: Two Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights and two other Scoot flights will be cancelled following the US and Israel's attack on Iran on Saturday (Feb 28).

In response to CNA's queries, SIA said the following flights will be cancelled after "an assessment of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East":

SQ494 (Singapore-Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai-Singapore) on Feb 28 and Mar 1.

Scoot flights TR596 (Singapore-Jeddah) and TR597 (Jeddah-Singapore) on Feb 28.

"We will continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East closely and will adjust our flight paths as needed," said an SIA spokesperson.

SIA advises its customers to update their contact details via the Manage Booking function on the SIA and Scoot websites, or subscribe to the mobile notification service, to receive flight updates.