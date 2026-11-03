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About 46,000 SIA booking records accessed in data breach involving travel tech company Amadeus
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Singapore

About 46,000 SIA booking records accessed in data breach involving travel tech company Amadeus

Customers’ names, booking references and travel details were among the data exposed, but SIA said its own IT systems were not breached.

About 46,000 SIA booking records accessed in data breach involving travel tech company Amadeus

Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore on Dec 8, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Edgar Su)

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Renee Kuek
Renee Kuek
03 Nov 2026 10:05PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2026 10:09PM)
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SINGAPORE: Data relating to about 46,000 Singapore Airlines (SIA) booking records was accessed in a data breach involving software provider Amadeus.

In a media statement on Tuesday (Nov 3), SIA said the data accessed included customers’ names, booking reference numbers, travel itineraries and booking classes.

For about 620 booking records, information including email addresses, phone numbers, travel document details and KrisFlyer membership numbers may also have been accessed, it said.

The incident involved unauthorised third-party access to customer data held on Amadeus’ platform, which supports some of SIA’s reservation and booking processes. SIA said its own IT systems were not breached.

Amadeus has implemented containment measures and additional security safeguards following the incident, SIA said.

Amadeus confirmed that the exposed data did not include bank account or credit card information and that no bookings were changed as a result of the unauthorised access.

As a precaution, SIA is contacting affected customers with upcoming travel to change their booking reference numbers.

SIA said it had informed the relevant authorities and apologised to affected customers for any inconvenience caused.

“The protection of our customers’ personal data is of utmost importance to SIA,” it added.

Several other airlines have disclosed that they were affected by the Amadeus incident in recent days, including Cathay Pacific Airways, Malaysia Airlines, South Korea's Asiana Airlines and Japan Airlines.

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