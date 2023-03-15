Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Singapore Airlines flight temporarily grounded in Johannesburg after bomb threat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore Airlines flight temporarily grounded in Johannesburg after bomb threat

Singapore Airlines flight temporarily grounded in Johannesburg after bomb threat

Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore, on Nov 16, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Caroline Chia)

15 Mar 2023 06:34AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2023 06:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight was grounded in Johannesburg, South Africa, for hours on Tuesday (Mar 14) after a bomb threat.

Singapore Airlines flight SQ478 was flying from Singapore to Cape Town via Johannesburg when SIA was alerted to the bomb threat, the airline said in response to CNA's queries.

All 58 passengers and 15 crew members disembarked the aircraft safely after it landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Security checks were conducted and SIA assisted the authorities with their investigations, the airline said.

After supplementary security checks were completed, the plane departed Johannesburg at 12.37pm and arrived in Cape Town at 2.29pm, about five hours behind schedule.

“Singapore Airlines takes the safety of our customers and staff very seriously,” SIA said, adding that it was unable to provide more details as it was a security matter.

Source: CNA/ec(mi)

Related Topics

Singapore Airlines South Africa

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.