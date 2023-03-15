Singapore Airlines flight temporarily grounded in Johannesburg after bomb threat

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight was grounded in Johannesburg, South Africa, for hours on Tuesday (Mar 14) after a bomb threat.

Singapore Airlines flight SQ478 was flying from Singapore to Cape Town via Johannesburg when SIA was alerted to the bomb threat, the airline said in response to CNA's queries.

All 58 passengers and 15 crew members disembarked the aircraft safely after it landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Security checks were conducted and SIA assisted the authorities with their investigations, the airline said.