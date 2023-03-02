SIA to 'take on board customer feedback' after paper serviceware trial sparks criticism

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Thursday (Mar 2) said that it will consider feedback from customers before it comes to a decision on the use of paper serviceware on its medium- and long-haul flights.

SIA announced a trial of the serviceware in economy class and premium economy class on selected flights in a Facebook post on Tuesday, saying that the new containers could "retain heat and moisture better than the current casserole dish" and would also allow the airline to serve "soupy and gravy-rich main courses" on its longer routes.

However, the announcement was met with some criticism and confusion on social media.

Some commenters said the move made SIA appear "cheap" and that it was a cost-cutting measure despite the airline’s recent increase in profit.

"Sorry, but you should be using proper crockery in Premium Economy like other airlines. Very disappointing," one said on SIA’s Facebook page.

Several Reddit users also likened the new containers to the outration meal boxes used by the Singapore Armed Forces.

In response to CNA queries, a spokesperson for the airline said: "SIA will take on board customer feedback as well as operational considerations before deciding if this will be expanded across all medium- and long-haul flights."

The spokesperson also provided some clarifications regarding the serviceware and rejected the suggestion that the new containers would help to cut costs.

"The new serviceware is made of Forest Stewardship Council-certified paper, and will replace the disposable plastic casserole dish," the spokesperson said.

"This will help to reduce the amount of single-use plastics on board the aircraft ... there are no cost savings by switching to the new serviceware from the casserole dish."

ELEVATE ONBOARD DINING EXPERIENCE

SIA senior vice president for customer experience Yeoh Phee Teik said that the new containers in fact cost more than the serviceware the airline currently uses.

"This trial is part of SIA's continuous pursuit to elevate the onboard dining experience. We have spent many months and invested resources in developing this new serviceware," he said in a note sent to the media.

"While it costs more than the current serviceware, it allows us to act on customer feedback by improving and expanding our in-flight meal offerings in premium economy class and economy class on medium- and long-haul flights.

"At the end of this trial, we will consolidate all feedback, and review how we can further improve our onboard dining experience."

The spokesperson said that the trial will not extend beyond SIA's economy and premium economy classes.