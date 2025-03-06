SIAS questions CDL on Catherine Wu, business direction amid shareholder concerns

SINGAPORE: The Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or SIAS, has posed a slew of questions to City Developments Limited (CDL) over the roles that Dr Catherine Wu held at subsidiary Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C).

In a letter directed to CDL’s chairman and board members on Thursday (Mar 6), SIAS asked if Dr Wu’s appointment as M&C’s board director between June 2022 and January 2024 was approved by the company’s board, whether her performance was assessed and reasons behind her leaving the post last year.

Dr Wu, who has been thrown into the spotlight amid an ongoing tussle between father and son for control of CDL, also held the post of independent adviser to the board of M&C since last August. She resigned on Tuesday.

On that, SIAS asked if there was a “rigorous search and nomination process” for the position, the key deliverables and responsibilities of an independent adviser and whether there would be a replacement for the position.