Signalling fault halts train services between Caldecott and Orchard stations on Thomson-East Coast Line: SMRT

SINGAPORE: Train services between Caldecott and Orchard stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) remained down on Sunday morning (May 3) due to a signalling fault but services between the other stations are "progressively resuming", said operator SMRT.



SMRT said at around 8.15am that there were no train services on the entire TEL - between Woodlands North and Bayshore stations - in both directions.



In an update at around 8.50am, it said that services were "progressively resuming" from Woodlands North to Caldecott stations and from Orchard to Bayshore stations.



Train services between Caldecott and Orchard stations remain disrupted, it said in a Facebook post.



Commuters can take alternative MRT lines or free bus services between Woodlands North and Marina Bay stations, it added.

A signalling fault occurred at 6.55am on the TEL following tests carried out by original equipment manufacturer ALSTOM on Saturday night, said Mr Lam Sheau Kai, president of SMRT trains.



He added: "While we reset the system, some trains were held at affected platforms. As a result, there were no train services between Caldecott and Orchard stations. Our engineers are working with ALSTOM engineers to restore service as quickly as possible."



Commuters travelling towards the city are advised to use the North-South Line, Downtown Line, or Circle Line, he said.