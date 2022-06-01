Significant increase in vape cases in Singapore; HSA steps up enforcement

SINGAPORE: The number of e-vaporiser or vape cases handled by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has increased "significantly" in recent years, said the agency.

Vape users also include teenagers in secondary school who have the misconception that vaping is a healthier substitute for smoking, a student health adviser told CNA.

In 2021, HSA dealt with 7,593 vape cases, compared with 2,477 cases in 2019.

On Tuesday (May 31), illegal vape products estimated to be worth more than S$1 million went up in smoke at the Tuas South Incineration Plant as part of the agency's enforcement operations.

Among the seized items incinerated on World No Tobacco Day were an estimated 6,500 e-vaporisers, 83,500 pods and 8,000 e-liquids. They weighed more than a tonne.

The products incinerated on Tuesday were from closed cases from mid-2021 to date.

Last year, authorities destroyed almost 12,300 e-vaporisers, about 4,500 e-liquids and nearly 175,000 pods and components, all of which amounted to an estimated street value of almost S$2 million.

The trend comes despite the laws against vaping.

In Singapore, it is an offence to sell, possess for sale, import or distribute e-vaporisers and related components. Any person who is convicted may face a fine of up to S$10,000 and jail up to six months.

The penalty for possessing and using a vape is a fine of up to S$2,000.

HSA, which works with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority to enforce against vaping, noted that some illegal importers have started to change tactics to avoid detection such as concealing them in lighting fixtures.

The agency added that it takes a "stern view" of the smuggling of e-vaporisers and has stepped up vigilance and enforcement actions.

A total of 383 e-vaporiser sellers were caught from 2017 to 2021, HSA said.

HSA monitors online retail sites for the suspected selling of such prohibited products and their refill liquids and cartridges, and works with related e-commerce sites to shut down such listings.