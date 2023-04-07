Eateries selling silkworm pupae take the illegal dish off the menu, SFA investigating

SINGAPORE: Several eateries that were selling silkworm pupae illegally have stopped selling the dish, checks by CNA found.

In March, CNA reported that several restaurants were serving silkworms, even though the sale of insects and insect products for consumption has not been approved in Singapore.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in response to queries that it was investigating the food establishments. It added it would not hesitate to take action – which could include a warning or an order to stop selling the silkworms – against those that have flouted the law.

When CNA first visited Ode to Joy Dining on Mar 23, grilled silkworm skewers were displayed on a signboard with other menu offerings at the coffee shop stall in Midview City.

A second visit on Apr 5 found that the panel advertising silkworms had been taken down, and the dish had been struck off the menu with a black marker.

Staff members said they only realised it was illegal to sell silkworms after they saw the news report. They then threw away all the unsold pupae.

“We also didn’t know it was illegal ... we almost got our restaurant into trouble,” said an employee. “When our boss found out about it, he scolded us to death. We nearly got fired.”

The staff members claimed that a meat supplier gave the silkworm pupae to them, and suggested that they try selling it.

“Of course, if it’s someone we didn’t know, we wouldn’t have sold it. But he always supplies ingredients to us, so we thought we should just try it.”

Since then, SFA officers have visited the stall, but the outcome of the investigations is unclear, the staff said.